FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, authorities learned that the individual resided in Gilbert, La., and was crossing U.S. 425 on foot in the direction of the Dollar General store.

According to officials, the crash remains under investigation by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.