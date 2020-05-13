“19 Thanks” launches a statewide event in honor of Louisiana’s essential workers

Baton Rouge, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to unite to pay tribute to all essential workers in the state as a part of the “19 Thanks” campaign on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The event aims to honor those essential workers, in the healthcare field and those working in the grocery stores and other essential positions, at a time where their jobs put them at a risk of contracting COVID-19.

“In honor of Louisiana’s essential workers, let’s fill the air, and airwaves, with our state’s beloved signature march anthem, ‘When the Saints Go Marching In,” said Deborah Sternberg, founder of 19 Thanks.

“For those of us fortunate enough to be at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we owe our deepest thanks to all essential workers including those often not considered. Let’s show our support and make some noise by singing, dancing, and celebrating the ‘Saints’ across Louisiana. In this way, our neighbors risking their lives for the well-being of our communities will feel the support as we unite around this effort.”

In a countdown beginning Friday, May 1, industries in Louisiana will be celebrated for their heroic actions as part of our essential workforce, according to a news release. Videos will be distributed widely through 19 Thanks’ social media channels, as well as through our partner organizations and industries, encouraging Louisiana residents to post notes, pictures and video messages thanking essential workers and using the hashtag – #19Thanks.

There is no wrong way to show our appreciation. Everyone in Louisiana is encouraged to take 19 minutes to sing, dance, parade in yards, “mask”-erade, decorate, second-line with families, make some noise and coordinate with neighbors to show our appreciation for essential workers who “Go Marching In” every day to keep Louisiana marching on.

“Louisiana is a resilient state with a diverse economy of essential workers, from the postal workers to the engineers making supplies needed to fight COVID-19,” said ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile.

“This statewide tribute will unify us around a shared sense of gratitude, reinforcing the value that Louisiana is a warm place to call home. When it comes to supporting our essential workers, let’s ALL be in that number!”

A variety of Louisiana businesses are supporting the effort including ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, Hancock Whitney Bank and Regions Bank. Louisiana celebrities and elected leaders, such as Drew Brees, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Garret Graves have already given their support for the 19 Thanks initiative.

Additional state and local figures will be featured throughout the first 19 days of May.

Residents across Louisiana are invited to post notes, photos or videos of appreciation for their essential heroes and “Saints” on social media channels with #19Thanks throughout the month in preparation for Tuesday, May 19.