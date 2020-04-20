19 Thanks; a new statewide initiative aimed at remembering those working front lines during COVID-19

1  of  2
Deborah Sternberg, founder of 19 Thanks, says, “Across the state people are looking to say thank you and it’s a simple idea bring everyone together. We believe it will make a bigger impact.”

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, we take time to remember those bravely helping on the front lines.

We honor the heroes in hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders.

19 Thanks Rings True is a statewide initiative that hopes to bring all of Louisiana together to thank the selfless heroes on the front lines.

“I wondered how we could turn COVID-19 on its head. We can thank workers who allow us to stay home and healthy,” adds Sternberg.

She says this sign of appreciation will continue each month until the country has beaten the pandemic.

“I see this as a national, global initiative again repeating itself on the 19th of each month,” Sternberg explains.

Governor John Bel Edwards calls on all Louisianans to come together… ring a bell or make some noise… for those protecting us daily on the front lines.

“Yo all of our heroes working on the front lines of COVID-19, we want to thank you. I am asking everyone to come together on the 19th of each month at 1900 hours, 7pm,” Governor Edwards says.

