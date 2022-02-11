BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two men were arrested on multiple charges following a narcotics investigation by EBRSO, DEA Baton Rouge and DEA Houston.

An investigation determined Terry Wilson and Delvekio Neff were distributing drugs in and around East Baton Rouge Parish, according to EBRSO. Two search warrants were executed by EBRSO Narcotics and assisting agencies, one in Zachary and another in St. Gabriel, on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Authorities seized $112,983 in EBR, $76,555 in Iberville Parish, 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, 31.3 grams of powder cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, six pints of promethazine, five THC vape cartridges, a Glock semi-automatic handgun and two money counters.

Wilson, also known as “Honey-Boo,” was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.

Neff was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.

Assisting agencies in the investigation were EBRSO K-9, EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO Intel, Iberville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics, DEA Baton Rouge HITDA/Diversion (BRPD, WBRSO, IPSO), DEA Houston Task Force (Group D42), Zachary PD SRT, LSP Gaming and National Guard Air Support.