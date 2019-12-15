Live Now
1,800 wreaths honor fallen veterans in Slidell

Louisiana
The beautiful display was part of national Wreaths Across America Day, to honor fallen veterans during the holiday season.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Wreaths as far as the eye could see decorated the headstones of fallen heroes at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell on Saturday. 

The ceremony was part of the Wreaths Across America Day, a holiday tradition that started in 1992 by bringing surplus Christmas wreaths to the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and has since grown into a countrywide event. 

Almost 500 people attended the ceremony in Slidell Saturday morning. Many remarked how this event has grown over the past couple of years. It has become more than a local community event; it has grown to a parish and statewide event. 

More than 1800 headstones were adorned with Christmas wreaths. As each wreath was placed on the headstone, the name was read aloud to honor, respect and remember their sacrifices during this Christmas season. 

WWL-TV Photographer Brian Lukas captured the moving event (Watch below).  

In 2008, Dec. 13 was unanimously made national “Wreaths Across America Day” by the U.S. Congress.

