1,800 students still on Louisiana college campuses despite pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 1,800 students are living on university campuses around Louisiana even though they’ve been taking classes online and have been encouraged to return home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Advocate reports.

The students, from 650 at Louisiana State University, 310 at Louisiana Tech and 50 or 60 at Tulane University to six at Grambling State and four at Northwestern State, have a wide variety of reasons for remaining.

Those range from home being a state or country that’s become COVID-19 hotspot to home being a place to avoid because of abusive or drug-ridden families, officials say.

“Sometimes people have nowhere else to go,” said Catherine David, LSU Residential Life’s associate director of communications and development.

One of those stranded by an epidemic in her home country is Gabriela Gomez, 27, of the Dominican Republic. The Caribbean island nation has more than 13,000 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the virus and more than 400 deaths. The U.S. embassy there has warned citizens to avoid international travel.