18 St. Tammany Parish residents indicted for participation in violent gang

COVINGTON, LA – On Monday, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor counts, charging 18 individuals with racketeering for their participation in a violent gang operating in the West 30s neighborhood.

Montgomery said the gang, known as the “Vulture Gang” or the “Hunger Gang,” has committed attempted murders, drive-by shootings, armed robberies, drug distribution, and all kinds of gun violence throughout the neighborhood, located just steps from the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. The gang used violence to perpetuate a climate of fear, he said.

This is the largest known racketeering indictment on the Northshore, as well as the largest collaborative effort among law enforcement agencies, Montgomery said.

The District Attorney’s Office began working with local, parish, and federal law enforcement agencies about a year ago to investigate the cause of a string of shootings in the West 30s community.

The FBI dedicated a full-time agent, who has worked exclusively on the case for the past several months from the District Attorney’s Office, which has been base camp for all involved. The Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office also spent many hours working on the investigation.

“This is an important indictment,” Montgomery said. “It begins the removal from our community of a violent gang, and it also reflects the cooperation and collaboration between federal, parish, and municipal law enforcement officials. I’m grateful for the hard work between members of my staff and these respected law enforcement officers.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran said his office joined the investigation in October 2019 at the request of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

“The FBI has always and will continue to dedicate significant time and resources to these investigations because of the effect drugs and violence have on our communities,” he said. “Too many lives have been tragically lost to these acts of violence and we are committed to enforcing the laws that take these dangerous criminals off of the streets.”

Collin Sims, Chief of the Criminal Division in the District Attorney’s Office, said the gang communicated threats to potential witnesses via rap songs that were published on the internet. Sims praised D.A. Investigator Molly Richmond and Assistant District Attorneys Blair Alford and Blake Peters for their participation in the case, as well as Covington Police Detectives Jessica Restel, Kevin Collins, and Bart Ownby. Other agencies that participated in the investigation include the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Some of the suspects named in the indictment were in jail already on various criminal charges, but those charges were tied into the racketeering indictment. The indictment also includes several new charges for additional crimes that came to light during the investigation.

“We’re not going to allow lawlessness and disorder to flourish in St. Tammany Parish,” Montgomery said.

Those charged with racketeering and any additional charges include: