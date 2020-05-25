17-year-old killed in Grand Isle swimming incident, family members rescued

GRAND ISLE, La. — One teenager died and two other family members were taken to the hospital after a swimming accident on Grand Isle Sunday, WWL TV reports.

Grand Isle Police Chief Lane Landry said that a 17-year-old died, a 15-year-old was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans and another person, a 46-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital.

Landry said it was believed that the older woman was stable.

Grand Isle Police assisted in the rescue attempt. It is believed that the three members of the family were caught in an undertow and struggled to get free.

Memorial Day weekend has shown more people venturing out as the State of Louisiana is in its second weekend of Phase One of reopening.