RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Around 166 lbs of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop just south of Alexandria on I-49, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

Xiaolong Liang, 35, of Colorado was arrested and faces the following charges:

Improper lane usage

Possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute over 2.5 lbs

Possession of CDS IV (promethazine with Codeine)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

According to the RPSO, deputies with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on a truck for a traffic violation on Oct. 12. Deputies were then alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle and K9 “Beny” began a free air sniff around the truck.

“Beny” gave a positive alert coming from the bed of the truck prompting deputies to search the truck. Deputies then located about 166 lbs of marijuana, a bottle of Promethazine (with codeine) syrup, and $2,250, according to RPSO.

Courtesy of RPSO

Liang was then arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

On Oct. 14, Liang was released on a $62,600 bond.

According to RPSO, the investigation is ongoing as it has turned into a multistate operation.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.