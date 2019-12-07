16-year-old shot in the back in New Orleans apartments

The NOPD was investigating the shooting Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A teenager was shot and wounded while trying to run from his attackers Friday night, initial police reports show.

The NOPD was investigating after the victim, an unidentified 16-year-old, was shot in the back at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Martin Drive, off Morrison Road in New Orleans East. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

The teenage victim told police he heard gunshots and ran to the back of the complex. That’s when he was shot from behind, he said.

Officers found the teen and he was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance, where his condition was not listed Saturday.

NOPD officials said they were investigating the attack as an aggravated battery by shooting and no further information was available. Neither a motive for the attack nor any potential suspects were immediately named.

The attack comes days after two teenagers were arrested and charged for shooting three other juveniles in New Orleans East last month. It also comes less than a week after a mass shooting on Canal Street left 10 people injured.

The Martin Drive incident wasn’t the only shooting in New Orleans East in the past day.

About eight hours later, 3:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to another shooting in the 4400 block of Gawain Drive, right off of Chef Menteur Highway, that wounded a 29-year-old man.

In that case, the victim told police two unknown people approached him and shot him in the back and thigh before running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance, where his condition also was not listed.

Police officials asked anyone with information about either shooting that could lead to arrests call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 with tips.