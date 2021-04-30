16-year-old charged with terrorizing in last week’s Neville High School incident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe Police Detectives say they have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with last week’s threat complaints at Neville High School.

After investigating the threat, detectives were able to connect the suspect to an internet threat by using service provider information gathered through search warrants. The information obtained was helpful in locating the transmission of the threat and the suspect.

According to Monroe Police, the incident appeared to be a hoax, but the department states they will investigate each one of these cases and suspects will be arrested and charged according to the law.

The Louisiana Terrorizing law is the intentional communication of information that the commission of a crime of violence is imminent or in progress or that a circumstance dangerous to human life exists or is about to exist, with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety; or causing evacuation of a building, a public structure, or a facility of transportation; or causing other serious disruption to the general public which is punishable up to a $15,000 fine and or 15 years in prison.

The identity of the suspect will remain closed due to his age.