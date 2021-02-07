15-year-old Lake Charles stabbing victim laid to rest over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – It’s been two weeks since 15-year-old Melanie Lyons was stabbed at Walmart on La. 14.

Over the weekend, her family was finally able to lay her to rest.

There was not a dry eye in the building as family and friends gathered at New Shiloh Baptist Church Saturday morning to say their final goodbyes to 15-year-old Melanie Lyons.

“Melanie is like the best person. You meet her and she would put a smile on her face. She encouraged people different ways. She let us know she loved us,” her cousin Kaitlyn Goodly said.

Lyons was stabbed just a few weeks ago at a Lake Area Walmart. Today her family is remembering her joy and the light she brought into their lives. One that’s even visible in her videos.

“She was just roaring loud for no reason, and that’s bringing joy to our whole family. That’s a memory we love. So for our family, on the count of three we’re going to do this for Mel,” her brother Lawrence Senegal said.

Her grandmother Priscilla Willis says she’s glad to see Melanie finally at peace.

“She’s in a better place. We need to go catch up and get in a place where she’s at. Kind of keeping me calm when I see how beautiful she looks.”

Willis says despite the circumstances, her granddaughter left teaching them all a lesson.

”She ended up here, but it’s turning for her good. For us, it opens our eyes to see and get closer with our kids. Love on our kids and our children, and be there for them. Listen to them.”

A lesson she hopes will carry on in Melanie’s legacy.

Her family at the funeral, wore blue and white to honor Lyons, because blue was her favorite color.

Lyons was laid to rest at Combre Memorial Park.