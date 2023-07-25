BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you went house hunting in Baton Rouge and money was no object, where do you think you would go to find the most expensive house? According to a Zillow search, you would check out 11001 Highland Road. The asking price for the single-family residence is $14 million.

So, what exactly would you get in return for that price?

Quita Cutrer, a real estate agent with Burns & Co. Inc., described the home as a “sophisticated estate in a private enclave off Historical Highland Road. Sheltered behind a gated entry, this stunning manor-like home is hidden on a private lane in the heart of the city.”

The home was built in 2006 and sits on a 12.5-acre lot, according to the listing. It includes five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 25,372 square feet of total interior livable area, three fireplaces and a private pool.

According to Zillow, If you want to own this home, you can expect to pay around $86,652 a month.

The property has been on the market for 759 days.

Stephen Eisenbraun, from Fotosold Professional Real Estate Photography, provided a look at the property.

In case you were wondering, the asking price for the next most expensive home currently available in Baton Rouge is $4,490,000. That home is also located on Highland Road.