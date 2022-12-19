LOUISIANA (KLFY) – More than 145,000 Louisiana households will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps.

This is due a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said the average reduction will be around $50 beginning in January. The change affects about 34% of all SNAP households in Louisiana.

According to the DCFS, “Currently, SNAP recipients receive Emergency Allotments, which brings them to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Benefit reductions for these households may not be noticeable until Emergency Allotments expire once the Public Health Emergency ends.”

Monthly benefits for individual Social Security recipients will increase on average more than $140 per month. The monthly maximum benefit amount for SSI recipients is also increasing by $73. This is the largest adjustment in almost four decades.

Other benefits affected will be the family independence temporary assistance program and the kinship care subsidy program.

For households facing a reduction in benefits or the closure of a case, Louisiana 211 can provide information on how to obtain additional assistance. 211 links callers to vital health and human services in their neighborhood, such as clothing and food.

For more information about SNAP, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAP.