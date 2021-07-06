13-year-old leads deputies on high-speed chase through Iberville Parish

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 13-year-old vehicle theft suspect led deputies on a high-speed chase through Iberville Parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said deputies responded to a call on June 30 about a runaway juvenile and vehicle theft. Detective investigation found and tracked the suspect driving the stolen vehicle in Iberville Parish on Friday.

As deputies tried to stop the driver, the suspect picked up speed driving toward Assumption Parish on La. 69. Spike strips had to be deployed to stop the suspect along La. 70 near the Entergy substation.

The juvenile suspect is currently in custody at a juvenile facility and faces charges including: felony theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and runaway juvenile.