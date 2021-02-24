13-year-old killed in pileup crash on Baton Rouge bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was killed when a tractor-trailer plowed into vehicles on a Louisiana bridge, triggering a pileup involving more than a dozen cars.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on the Old Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said.

Trooper Taylor Scrantz said Marlin Jordan, 42, was driving down a slope in an 18-wheeler and was unable to stop as he approached multiple cars ahead of him.

At least 16 cars, including several large trucks, were involved in chain-reaction crashes. Witnesses told news outlets that some tractor-trailers landed on top of other vehicles.

Police said Janaria James, of Plaquemine, died in the accident. The car she was riding in was struck from behind by a truck, officials said.

Several other people were treated at the scene or taken to hospitals with moderate injuries, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan would face charges in the crash.