13-year-old killed in Ascension Parish crash

ST. AMANT, La. (KLFY)– A car crash claimed the life of a 13-year-old Ascension Parish girl, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP officials say shortly before 6:00 pm on Monday, troopers began investigating a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 431 at LA Hwy 935. The crash took the life of Kaijah Jones.

According to investigators, the crash happened as 34-year-old Kim Jones was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 935 in a 2013 Nissan Maxima. Kaijah Jones was the front seat passenger in the Nissan. At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 431. LSP officials say Jones did not stop for a red traffic signal and drove into the path of the Chevrolet and this resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Nissan on its passenger side door.

Kaijah Jones was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Troopers say impairment on the part of Jones is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from her for analysis.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.