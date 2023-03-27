LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested after threatening to shoot up a school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

CPSO said that around 3 p.m. on March 25, deputies were notified about a student at Bell City High School making threats.

During the investigation, it was learned that a 13-year-old boy made statements to other students about having a gun in his backpack and threatened to shoot up the school.

CPSO also said that a search revealed that he was not in possession of any weapons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was then attested and booked into the juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing, according to CPSO.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.