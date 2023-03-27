LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested after threatening to shoot up a school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).
CPSO said that around 3 p.m. on March 25, deputies were notified about a student at Bell City High School making threats.
During the investigation, it was learned that a 13-year-old boy made statements to other students about having a gun in his backpack and threatened to shoot up the school.
CPSO also said that a search revealed that he was not in possession of any weapons.
He was then attested and booked into the juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing, according to CPSO.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.