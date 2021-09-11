13-year-old arrested for threatening Louisiana middle school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A student at a Louisiana middle school has been arrested for allegedly threatening a school shooting, authorities said.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after “detectives learned (he) had threatened to shoot up the school,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, news outlets reported.

The threat to S.J. Welsh Middle School happened at about 9:45 a.m. but the sheriff’s office wasn’t notified until about 1 p.m., Vincent said.

An investigation is continuing.

