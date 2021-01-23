13 file to run in Louisiana 5th District special election following death of U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow who died from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than two dozen candidates vying to be Louisiana’s newest U.S. House member have registered to run in the March 20 special election to fill a vacant congressional seat.

Thirteen contenders filed paperwork to compete for the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. That position is open because Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died from COVID-19 complications.

Letlow’s widow is among those in the race, along with a candidate who is running for the seat from a jail cell.