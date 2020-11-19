12-year-old girl charged with first degree murder in death of 6-month-old brother

LULING, La- A 12-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after she allegedly killed her 6-month-old brother.

Officers with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call that an infant was not breathing on the afternoon of November 15. Attempts were made to save the baby’s life, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

An investigation led police to classify the infant’s death as a homicide. An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for the baby’s 12-year-old sister, according to police.

The sister was arrested on November 16 and transported to a juvenile housing facility. No other details have been released.

“This is a horrific and tragic situation,” Sheriff Greg Champagne said. “However, due to sensitivity of both the victim and suspect being juveniles, we are unable to comment any further. We have been in constant contact with the 29th Judicial District Attorney’s Office throughout the course of this investigation.”

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.