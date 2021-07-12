12-year-old boy pays special tribute to fallen Louisiana police officer

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fl. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 12-year-old honored a Doyline police officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend with a special tribute.

On Sunday Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile around the track at his school while carrying the Blue Line Flag in honor of Officer William Earl Collins, Jr.

Collins was shot and killed Friday after responding to a service call in Doyline.

Before the run, Zechariah said a prayer for Collins’ family and held a 21 second moment of silence.

Zechariah, who belongs to the non-profit organization “Running 4 Heroes” based in Florida, runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice.

The 12-year-old said he wants to honor those who gave up their lives so we may live in a better world.

After the run, the Blue Line Flag will be sent to Collins’ family along with a handwritten note.

For more information visit running4heroes.org.