BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals.

Brad Harris, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, says EMS transported five people. Three were rushed to a medical facility in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition. At least four people went in their own vehicles.

Police say the treated gunshot victims are listed in stable condition.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on this shooting contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

In a press conference, Lt. Brian Ballard, who is the commander of the police’s homicide division, said that they believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said that not everyone who was shot was targeted and that the victims were from different cities in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Paul said he visited victims in the hospital and was joined by East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The police would not disclose the type of firearm that was used in the shooting and did not say how many of the people shot were targeted.

This is a developing story.