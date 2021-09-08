12 pre-verification sites to operate ahead of LSU football game; How to make sure you get into Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the exterior of Tiger Stadium prior to to the start NCAA football game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU football fans can get into the stadium faster ahead of kickoff through 12 pre-verification sites on campus.

The sites will be where vaccinated fans can show their COVID-19 verification card, a photo or photocopy of their COVID-19 verification card or a verified digital proof of vaccination (LA Wallet). Unvaccinated fans will have to provide a digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The 12 preverification sites and additional mobile teams will be operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Verified fans will receive a wristband to gain access into the stadium through designated entrances.

LSU Game Day Preverification Stations

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on gameday at the PMAC from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Individuals who receive a vaccine on Saturday will gain access to Tiger Stadium using their issued COVID-19 vaccination card.

Individuals will also get a chance for COVID-19 screening if they are within 90 days after a COVID-19 infection. Screening will take place at the PMAC Ticket Office. Qualifications for prescreening include:

Have no COVID-19 symptoms

Be 10 days past previous COVID-19 infection

Be within 90 days of previous COVID-19 infection

Provide laboratory results for medical staff at PMAC to assess

LSU fans can preregister for COVID-19 testing by clicking here. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday. Testing will be at the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This testing will cost $35. Individuals who cannot show proof of at least one dose of a vaccine are urged to sign up.

Masks will be required for all fans in indoor areas of Tiger Stadium.

For more information about preverification, testing, and vaccines ahead of the football game, click here.