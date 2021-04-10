11 year old Louisiana girl sells lemonade to donate $2,400 for burned dog’s vet care

METAIRIE, LA — 11-year old Lily Lopinto has a big heart and a real knack for selling lemonade. The girl donated $2,400 that she raised from her lemonade stand to help cover the medical costs of a dog that was badly burned during a cold spell this past winter.

Lily is the daughter of Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto. She raised the money to help Sadie, a dog that was badly burned when a space heater caught some straw on fire inside her doghouse, says the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The HSL has been overseeing the care of Sadie had burns on more than 70% of her body. HSL Executive Director Jeff Dorson shared several photos of Sadie and Lily together. Click on the video at the top of this page to see them.