11-year-old Louisiana boy takes school bus for ride and crashes

Louisiana

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A child was taken into custody Sunday Oct. 11 after taking a school bus out for a joy ride, then crashing.

The 11-year-old boy took the school bus from Progress Head Start Elementary in Baton Rouge.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of Green Wall Springs.

This is a developing story.

LATEST POST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar