11-year-old found pregnant, Ascension Parish man facing multiple charges including first-degree rape

Louisiana

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Wendell Sanchez, 34, is behind bars after trying to elude police.

Over the weekend, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a report about a molestation of a juvenile.

Upon arrival at a local hospital, deputies “learned that 34-year-old Wendell Sanchez brought a juvenile to the emergency room who had been complaining of abdominal pains and was waiting in his vehicle,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An 11-year-old girl was found to be pregnant and further investigation determined that Sanchez could be the father.

Sanchez left the scene at the same time deputies arrived and a chase ensued between the 34-year-old and deputies.

APSO says, “deputies, with the assistance of Gonzales Police Department, located Sanchez hiding in a patio area of a residence.”

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on Sanchez when deputies encountered the man.

Sanchez was arrested and is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail facing these charges:

  • First-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13
  • Resisting an officer
  • Possession of schedule II CDS
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal trespass
  • Simple criminal damage to property
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17
  • Creation of a clandestine lab
  • No drivers license
  • No tail lamps

