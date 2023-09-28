MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) — An 11-year-old boy who allegedly threatened to blow up his school has been arrested, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a student who attends Moss Bluff Middle School making a threat during school on Wednesday. Deputies learned an 11-year-old boy told another student not to go to school the following day because he was going to blow up the school.

After finding the boy at his home and being interviewed with a guardian present, he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with menacing, authorities said.

No other details were released.

