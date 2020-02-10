Live Now
11 pounds of meth, loaded gun found during Mandeville traffic stop

Louisiana

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – A man who told police he was handing out business cards at 1:30 a.m. turned out to have almost 11 pounds of meth and a loaded gun in his truck.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Martin Alameda Pineda at the intersection of Highway 1088 and Viola Drive around 1:30 a.m. on February 8.

Pineda first told the officers he was traveling from Houston to Baton Rouge, and then said he was driving around handing out business cards for his construction business.

The STPSO Narcotics Unit and Homeland Security Investigations became involved, and a search of Pineda’s truck turned up 10.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a 9-millimeter handgun. 

Pineda was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of no tail lamps on his truck, improper lane use, driving without a license, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and illegal carrying of a weapon while in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

