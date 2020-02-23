Live Now
11 people, mostly children, rescued from stuck carnival ride in Lake Charles

Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Eleven people were rescued from a carnival ride at the SWLA Mardi Gras festival around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The ride, “Star Flyer,” is owned by Mitchell Brothers and Sons.

Lake Charles Fire Department officials confirmed a total of 11 people, the majority of whom were children, were stuck on the ride for about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

A witness who was on the ride, told 7News that he called the police department 35 minutes after being stuck in the air with his two children.

Lake Charles firefighters used a ladder to helped people down safely.

No injuries were reported and the ride will remain closed for the evening.

