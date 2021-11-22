11/22/21 Morning Rush: Opelousas Police investigate death of a child

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Opelousas Police are investigating suspicious death of a toddler found unresponsive on Sunday.
- Five dead, dozens injured after SUV drove into Christmas parade in Wisconsin.
- Two men recovering after a driver rear-ended an 18-wheeler in Broussard.
- Firefighters responded to a house fire on Mudd Ave. just before midnight on Sunday.
- Gov. Edwards will be in Lafayette today for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the widening of I-10.
- CBS News Poll shows President Biden’s lowest approval rate since he took office.
- Police advise preparation for highway travel during Thanksgiving.
- Black Friday is starting early.
- Randol’s Restaurant on Kaliste Saloom has closed its doors after 50 years of business.
- Today’s Forecast: mild morning, cool and breezy afternoon.