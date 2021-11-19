11/19/21 Morning Rush: Man,18, arrested for shooting that injured 9-year-old after stray bullets entered home.

LAFAYETTE,La(KLFY)– Catch up with News 10 on your way out the door!

Today’s Headlines:

  • Suspect in custody in connection with a shooting that left 9-year-old girl injured.
  • Lafayette Firefighter injured while battling house fire on Verot School Rd. last night.
  • LPD is hosting annual SWAT training this week.
  • A vote on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan was postponed on Thursday after the House minority leader gave a speech that lasted several hours.
  • The town of Mamou will likely lose out on funds starting in 2022 after the failure of their property tax millage in Nov. election.
  • New rice mill in Jeff Davis parish will be an agricultural win for the state.
  • Longest partial lunar eclipse in the millennium took place this morning.
  • Festival des Arts à Maison Stéphanie this weekend
  • Today’s Forecast: very chilly morning, cool and breezy afternoon with lots of sun

