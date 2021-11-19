11/19/21 Morning Rush: Man,18, arrested for shooting that injured 9-year-old after stray bullets entered home.

LAFAYETTE,La(KLFY)– Catch up with News 10 on your way out the door!
Today’s Headlines:
- Suspect in custody in connection with a shooting that left 9-year-old girl injured.
- Lafayette Firefighter injured while battling house fire on Verot School Rd. last night.
- LPD is hosting annual SWAT training this week.
- A vote on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan was postponed on Thursday after the House minority leader gave a speech that lasted several hours.
- The town of Mamou will likely lose out on funds starting in 2022 after the failure of their property tax millage in Nov. election.
- New rice mill in Jeff Davis parish will be an agricultural win for the state.
- Longest partial lunar eclipse in the millennium took place this morning.
- Festival des Arts à Maison Stéphanie this weekend
- Today’s Forecast: very chilly morning, cool and breezy afternoon with lots of sun