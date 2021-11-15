11/15/21 Morning Rush: Two hospitalized after shooting each other in Ville Platte

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your way out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A juvenile and adult are both in the hospital after shooting each other in Ville Platte
- Two people were killed in a head-on crash in New Iberia
- 9-year-old boy injured at Astroworld festival has died; death toll up to 10.
- COVID cases are on the rise in some parts of the country
- Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been named Supervisor of President Biden’s infrastructure plan
- Amendment Two was the only amendment accepted after statewide Nov. 13 voting
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Travis Leblanc
- Today’s Forecast: 50s to 40s this morning, 70s this afternoon