GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Gretna is set to expire in early January.
According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the Budget Saver at 1900 Lafayette Street in Gretna.
The drawing was held on July 11, 2023.
As of Sunday, there are 35 days left to claim the prize, as the ticket will expire on Jan. 7, 2024.
