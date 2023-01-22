RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.

Anthony Lee Wells, 36, of Ball, La., was booked on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

RPSO said that on Oct. 24, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Magnolia Rd. in Pineville in reference to a burglary. After arriving at the scene, the victim said that they had been gone for a few days and noticed damage to the back door, as well as several items missing when they returned, according to RPSO.

RPSO said that during the beginning of the investigation, detectives learned of another burglary on Jag Rd. in Pineville.

RPSO said that with the two burglaries being less than a mile apart, detectives were able to conclude that both burglaries were connected.

On Nov. 1, 2022, detectives learned of another burglary on Philadelphia Rd. where detectives found similarities in the burglary and connected it to the previous two.

With the help of video surveillance and evidence collected at the scenes, detectives identified Wells as the suspect and obtained arrest warrants, RPSO said.

According to RPSO, Wells was arrested in Avoyelles Parish for other charges on Nov. 16 before being transferred to Rapides Parish Detention Center on Jan. 17.

Wells remains in jail being held on a $100,000 bond, according to RPSO.

RPSO said that this investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.