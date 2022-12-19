TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly had sexual relations with a juvenile.

Michael Kade Juneau, 24, of Houma, was charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO).

On Sept. 13, TPSO received information in reference to the possible sexual relationship between Juneau and a juvenile female over the age of 13. That information was passed to the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) detectives who were then assigned to the investigation, TPSO said.

Through the investigation, evidence was found to support that a sexual relationship occured between Juneau and the juvenile, and when SVU detectives spoke to the victim, the evidence and allegations against Juneau were confirmed, TPSO said.

According to TPSO, SVU detectives located Juneau at his home on Dec. 15 and he was brought in for questioning, where he admitted to sexual involvement with the juvenile victim.

Juneau was then arrested and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $100,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

“As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family,” Sheriff Tim Soignet said. “Our detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and a dangerous offender to justice.”

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.