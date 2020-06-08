10 stranded campers rescued from Fountainebleau State Park cabins

While the water didn’t reach the cabins, it isolated them and in at least one case destroyed the wooden ramp leading down to the ground.

MANDEVILLE, La. (WWL-TV) — The Mandeville Fire Department rescued 10 people from thigh-high floodwaters at Fountainebleau State Park Monday after Cristobal dumped water on the area.

The Mandeville Fire Department and EMS service’s water rescue team evacuated the 10 people from cabins in the park that were raised on stilts to prevent flooding. While the water didn’t reach the cabins, it isolated them and in at least one case destroyed the wooden ramp leading down to the ground.

The department’s Twitter account posted that 19 more people had already been evacuated from their cabins by state park employees.

Video of the area showed waves crashing against high ground and trees whipping violently in the wind. The park is just south of Mandeville, and like other parts of St. Tammany Parish has seen flooding in the aftermath of Cristobal.

10 people were rescued by members of our water rescue team. An additional 19 people were evacuated from their cabins by state park employees. — Mandeville Fire/EMS (@stpfd4) June 8, 2020

Cristobal was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Monday as it made its way north through Louisiana. But the first named storm of hurricane season has been moving slowly since before it made landfall Sunday afternoon, and has brought heavy rain and winds to Southeast Louisiana.

The news of the rescue comes after two other boaters were reported missing on the Northshore Sunday. Those boaters have not been found.