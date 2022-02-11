BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning fire in Bossier City has taken the lives of a woman and numerous pets.

The Bossier City Police and Fire Departments were called to a home in the 1700 block of Alison Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Police evacuated nearby homes as firefighters began putting the fire out.

BCPD says a woman who lived in the home died in the fire, along with several family pets. A teenage male was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation and is currently in good condition.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Bossier City Fire Department are investigating this fire. We will bring you more details as they become available.