All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, 19, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department responded to a shooting along Mickey Gilley Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Ferriday, La. While canvassing the area and talking with individuals on scene, officers received information that a person was struck during the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to authorities, officers visited the 16-year-old victim and learned that the victim was being treated for two gunshot wounds. At the scene, authorities recovered several spent shell casings along with a 9mm handgun that was left abandoned in the area.
An AR15 rifle was recovered along with a .380 caliber pistol at the scene. The weapons were believed to be directly related to the shooting. Ferriday Police went on to arrest a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old juvenile for their alleged involvement in the shooting.
The suspects were charged with two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile. According to police, the charges could be upgraded to Attempted First-Degree Murder and more arrests are pending.
We’re sick and tired of these senseless shootings. There seems to be an uptick in juvenile related shootings across the nation. We need parents, community leaders and everyone to get involved to work to curb this. It isn’t our desire to lock up the youth but we can’t and won’t stand by and allow those seeking to disrupt the peace in our community to do so.Chief Sam King, Ferriday Police Department