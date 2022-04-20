SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound and police are looking for the gunman after a road rage incident ended with a shooting on I-220 in north Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on I-220 at North Market St., where police say witnesses reported seeing a gold, four-door sedan and a truck speeding eastbound before the sedan pulled up to the truck and someone in the passenger side of the sedan opened fire.

The driver of the truck was shot on the right lower leg and went off the roadway into the center median before coming to a stop. He was taken to Ochsner with injuries that police describe as non-life-threatening.

The gold sedan continued eastbound.

Records indicate the call first went out just before 4 p.m. Several Shreveport police units are currently on the scene, along with at least one EMS unit.