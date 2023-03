Darrow, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on Highway 22 in Darrow resulted in one person’s death and left a second person injured, authorities said.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one victim was found deceased on the scene and a second victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries on Sunday, March 12.

Officials say the deadly incident remains under investigation.

BRProud will keep readers updated as more information is provided by authorities.