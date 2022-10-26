BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:35 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. Emergency responders confirm that one person has died and six people were taken to a local hospital.

Michael Scheidt

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene to provide assistance.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, some children have been hurt but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

BRFD said, “one deceased victim was extricated from the passenger vehicle” involved in this accident.

An East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office van was observed at the crash scene.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, “We’re working to gather and verify details now. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Florida Boulevard has reopened to traffic.