UPDATE: After three hours of searching, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the U.S Coast Guard found the overturned boat between the Twin Spans near the parish line.

According to the STPSO, two boaters were located in the water near the boat instead of three people as they originally thought. One man was found dead and another was injured.

STPSO released a statement on the incident:

“𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘴𝘬 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴.“

STPSO has not provided any information on the cause of the incident or released any information on the identities of the individuals. The incident is being investigated by Wildlife and Fisheries.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they are searching for three missing boaters. According to the Sheriff’s Office, STPSO Marine Division was made aware of the missing boat around 5:15 a.m.

According to a social media post made by law enforcement, the boat was last seen Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office describes the boat to be a “21-foot skiff, blue in color with a white outboard motor.”

Officials say that they believe the three names of the men onboard were Rick Hodgson, Steven Cossich, and Chris with an unknown last name. The men’s truck and boat trailer were found at the Pointe Marina in Slidell Thursday morning according to STPSO.

The STPSO Marine Division and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently searching Lake Pontchartrain. Anyone with any information on where the boaters can be found is asked to call the STPSO at (985)898-2338.