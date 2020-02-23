SPD: One arrested, two sought in connection with murder attempt on police officers

Anthony Perot, 25, is wanted on warrants charging him with 5 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with a CDS (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hours after the arrest of one suspect believed to have opened fire on officers in Queensborough on Friday, Shreveport police have identified the second of the three men seen speeding away from the scene in a stolen car.

25-year-old Anthony Perot is wanted on warrants charging him with 5 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with CDS. Police say Perot was one of the three men in a black 2011 Dodge Charger that pulled up and opened fire on officers who were attempting to serve a warrant at a house in the 3700 block of Sumner St. just before 3:15 p.m. Friday. That’s the same block where police say Perot lives.

DeAndrew Mosley, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

The men in the Charger then took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase through the Queensborough neighborhood before they managed to get away. They were last seen on Carrie St.

Perot’s identification as a suspect came hours after the arrest of 21-year-old DeAndrew Mosley, who was taken into custody after officers executed a warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Summers St. in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Mosely was taken in for questioning and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. No bond has been set.

Shreveport police say the US Marshals Office, Bossier City Police Department, and Shreveport Fire Department assisted in apprehending Mosely.

Pictured: 2011 Dodge Charger similar to the one believed to have been stolen in an armed robbery on Feb. 13 and used by 3 men who opened fire on Shreveport police officers while they were serving a warrant in Queensborough on Friday. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

Police are still looking to identify the third man believed to have been involved. Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to his identification and arrest.

Police were able to determine that the Dodge Charger had been stolen during an armed robbery on Feb. 13. The vehicle has stock silver rims and had a handicapped placard hanging on the rearview mirror. At last sight, it had no rear bumper or license plate.

In addition to the $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to arrests, a $1,000.00 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle used in the attack.