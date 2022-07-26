LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – One man has been arrested and two more suspects are being sought in connection with a series of vehicle robberies in South Lake Charles and Moss Bluff in the last days of June, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

Jermaine C. Obrien, Jr., 20, faces 16 counts of simple burglary; three counts of theft of a firearm; three counts of possession of a firearm by persons convicted of domestic violence; and four counts of theft less than $1,000, and one count of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana. Obrien was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and his total bail was set at $150,000.

Deputies are also searching for Taveon E. Williams, 20, and Melchezieck J. Simon, 20, both of Lake Charles, who are suspected of helping Obrien. Warrants were issued for their arrest on July 20, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a number of unlocked vehicle burglaries between June 24 and 29. With the help of CPSO Real Time Crime Center during the initial investigation, detectives were able to view surveillance footage gathered from residents and businesses located near the burglaries. Three men, believed to be Obrien, Williams, and Simon, driving a silver four-door sedan, were seen in the footage.

On July 4, Lake Charles Police detained Obrien, who allegedly had silver four-door sedan registered in his name. Detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of Obrien on July 14, and arrested him after a traffic stop on July 18.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Simon or Williams, they are asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.