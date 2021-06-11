$1.6M bail set for Bossier Parish man accused of raping minors, animals

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Benton man is being held on a $1.6 million bond and is facing more than 50 child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to BPSO, 37-year-old Robert Bridges of the 100 block of Crouch Road was arrested on Friday, May 28, and charged with the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Following his booking into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, detectives say they continued to investigate Bridges.

On Thursday, June 10, BPSO added 10 more charges to Bridges’ case. Detectives say there are a total of five victims in this case, with the possibility of more victims, and more charges to be levied against Bridges.

Here are the counts of charges and the bonds set against Bridges so far:

Charges Bond Counts First Degree Rape-Victim Under 13 years of Age $500,000 2 Oral Sexual Battery $150,000 3 Indecent Behavior with Juveniles $250,000 3 Pornography Involving Juveniles $150,000 1 Sexual Abuse of an Animal $150,000 2 Failure to Register and Notify as Sex Offender or Child Predator $45,000 1 First Degree Rape-Victim Under 13 years of Age $250,000 10 Oral Sexual Battery $75,000 18 Sexual Battery $75,000 10 Total bond & charges $1,645,000 50

BPSO says they are still working on the case. Bridges is still booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division Office at (318) 965-3418.