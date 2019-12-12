Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Zachary police investigating submerged car that veered off roadway, one person dead

Louisiana News

by: Chad Sabadie

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

One person is dead following Wednesday’s incident in which a car veered off a roadway into a pond off Lower Zachary Road.

ORIGINAL:

The Zachary Police Department is investigating a submerged car in a pond off the 7500 block of Lower Zachary Road. Authorities have recovered a body from the car, and that person is being examined.

According to Chief David McDavid, a call came in around 2:45-3:00pm that a car veered off the roadway into a pond.

Zachary police officers, Zachary fire department officials and EBRSO rescue officials responded to the scene and into the pond.

The officers were eventually pulled out of the water for safety reasons.

The car sank, while rescue divers were able to remove one person from the car.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories