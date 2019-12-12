Zachary police investigating submerged car that veered off roadway, one person dead

UPDATE:

One person is dead following Wednesday’s incident in which a car veered off a roadway into a pond off Lower Zachary Road.

ORIGINAL:

The Zachary Police Department is investigating a submerged car in a pond off the 7500 block of Lower Zachary Road. Authorities have recovered a body from the car, and that person is being examined.

According to Chief David McDavid, a call came in around 2:45-3:00pm that a car veered off the roadway into a pond.

Zachary police officers, Zachary fire department officials and EBRSO rescue officials responded to the scene and into the pond.

The officers were eventually pulled out of the water for safety reasons.

The car sank, while rescue divers were able to remove one person from the car.