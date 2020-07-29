Woman allegedly shot in head by husband dies; husband’s attempted murder charge upgraded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman shot and mortally wounded in west Shreveport Monday morning, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Antiqua James, 44, of Shreveport, was shot just before 10:30 a.m. at her residence in the 3500 block of Cedar Creek Drive.

She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died Tuesday afternoon.

Her husband, Lonnie James, 57, turned himself in to authorities on afternoon of the shooting and was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

His charges have now been upgraded to second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.