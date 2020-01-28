Whitehorn announces retirement as U.S. Marshal for Western District of Louisiana

Former Shreveport Police Chief Henry Whitehorn has announced his retirement as United States Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana after almost 19 years of federal service. (US Marshal’s Office, Western District of Louisiana)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Shreveport Police Chief Henry Whitehorn has announced his retirement as United States Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana after almost 10 years of federal service.

Whitehorn, who also previously served as the Louisiana State Police Superintendent and directed law enforcement disaster response during hurricanes Katrina and Rita, will step down as U.S. Marshal effective January 31, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.

Whitehorn was Shreveport’s first black police chief, serving in that role for just under three years before his appointment in July 2010 to the U.S. Marshal’s Office by President Barack Obama.

During his tenure as Shreveport Police Chief, the statement says, “violent crimes and property crimes were reduced to its lowest level in more than 30 years. The homicide rate dropped 54 percent and aggravated assaults were decreased 17 percent.”

During his leadership of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Whitehorn oversaw programs like the Western Louisiana Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, which the agency says has arrested nearly 17,000 fugitives since he was appointed in 2010, and which now includes 21 partner agencies and 61 law enforcement officers. He has also created an extensive network of established partnerships throughout all levels of law enforcement as well as private entities.

“I have been truly blessed to serve our nation in the capacity of the United States Marshal,” Whitehorn said in the statement, “and I am extremely proud of the District’s accomplishments over the last nine years; there are too many to mention. But, as I have said before, it’s amazing what we can accomplish when we don’t care who gets the credit.”

The U.S. Marshals Service a federal law enforcement agency within the U.S. Department of Justice. The agency is responsible for apprehending wanted fugitives, providing protection for the federal judiciary, transporting federal prisoners, protecting endangered federal witnesses, and managing assets seized from criminal enterprises.

The Western District of Louisiana includes 42 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, Jefferson Davis, De Soto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Lafayette, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St Landry, St Martin, St Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

The following is the full statement released Tuesday by the United States Marshal for the Western District of Louisiana: