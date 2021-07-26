What’s your local mask policy for the 2021-22 school year? Here’s what we know so far, parish by parish…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the fourth surge of COVID-19 rapidly spreading across the State of Louisiana, local leaders are quickly responding with indoor mask advisories and calls to vaccinate to help slow the spread.

In a decision applauded by State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley, Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the mask mandate for schools in May but added that future masking requirements – if any – could be made at the local school system level.

Fresh off the heels of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s advisory last week, New Orleans Public Schools took precaution one step further issuing a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

NOLA-PS’s mask requirement calls for all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside Orleans Parish schools regardless of personal vaccination status. The Louisiana Department of Education, in full compliance with a federal mandate, is requiring face covering on all school buses for employees and students in grades 3-12. The Plaquemines Parish School Board is following NOLA-PS’s lead and following suit – at least through the first nine weeks of school.

PPSB requires masks be worn indoors for all employees and students – Head Start through 12th grade. This includes vaccinated individuals.

As of Tuesday, the Jefferson Parish School Board has yet to confirm its mask policy for the upcoming school year. School districts in Lafourche, St. Charles and Tammany are electing to follow current state guidelines by not requiring masks for vaccinated students and teachers, but recommending face coverings for those unvaccinated. As one St. Tammany Parish School Board official said, it is a “parent’s choice” on whether or not their child dons a mask within their school facilities.

School boards in St. James and St. John will make decisions on its mask policies on Tuesday (July 27) and Thursday (July 29) respectively.

Like Jefferson Parish, St. Bernard, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington have yet to make a formal decision.

Crescent City Schools, such as Harriet Tubman Charter School, Akili Academy of New Orleans and Paul Habans Charter School, require masks for all students and staff. Vaccinations are also required for staff as well.

In Southeast Mississippi, school districts in both Hancock County and Pearl River Country are also leaving it for parents to decide on face coverings for their children while at school. Other than buses as federally required, masks will not be mandatory for vaccinated individuals, but still recommended for the unvaccinated.

For a complete list of current school board mask policies in and around Orleans Parish, please see the chart below: